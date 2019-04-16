Abbiss scoops the darts singles title

The Skegness Darts League’s Singles and Doubles finals took place at SeaviewPub this week.

The doubles had some interesting pairs, including Mark Forman and Martin Bell (Rowdy Mob) who raced into the semi-finals without dropping a leg.

Pete Evans and Darrell Webb proved a great team as they moved effortlessly into the semis to face Martin and Mark and, in a cracker of a game, they came through 2-1.

The other half of the draw had some awesome teams, incuding Sam Hewson and Nathan Careless, who beat Scott Smith and Wayne Clarke (Highwayman) 2-0 while Peter East and Sean Bates stunned Chris Fletcher and Carl Abbiss 2-0 but found careless and Hewson too strong.

Scott Sutton and Gordon Smith were another fancied duo, but they were beaten by Rick Garner and David Tuplin.

Rob Pomeroy and Mark Carter made it to the semis, but they were beaten by Hewson and Careless who came out on top in the final, beating Pete Evans and Darrell Webb.

In the singles prelims Rick Garner found Wayne Clarke too strong before Nick Casswell beat Wayne in the first round before going out to Carl Abbiss.

Carl followed this up with a win over Mark Carter to move into the semis.

Martin Bell beat Sam Hewson in the first round (2-1) but his reward was a second round match against Mark Gray, one of the hardest men in the league to beat.

Gray won 2-0 and followed this with a 2-0 win in the quarters over Sean Bates.

He met Carl Abbiss in the semis, Carl winning 2-0.

In the oher half of the draw, Nathan Careless was beaten by Kristian Thein 2-1.

Scott Smith met Rob O’Brien in the semis, Rob winning 2-1.

In the final Carl Abbiss beat Rob courtesy of a 104 finish to win 2-0.

Friday, April 26 will see Pro-Am qualifier number two held at the Ex Service with an 8pm registration.