Abbiss into the darts Pro-Am showpiece

Carl Abbiss booked his place in November’s darts Pro-Am as the sixth qualifier was held at the Ex Service Club.

A high-quality field of 32 all took to the oche hoping to book a place to play alongside a pro later in the year.

Travelling from Derby were father and son Paul and Andrew Harrison, who met in the opening round.

Dad Paul showed no mercy in taking out his son 2-1, hitting a 180 in the process.

Paul then beat Nick Casswell 2-1 and just managed to get the better of David Tuplin 2-1, despite a cracking 13-dart leg from Tuplin.

This win moved him into the semi-finals.

Some fantastic ties took place as Thomas Atkinson took beat Martin Bell 2-1, but lost to Nathan Careless by the same score.

In the quarters Careless’ opponent was Kristian Thein, who had earlier beat Stuart Hodson and Chris Fletcher 2-0.

A quality game followed with Careless winning 2-1 to move into a semi clash with Harrison.

The bottom half of the draw saw Stewart Yapp and Chris Simpson battle., Simpson winning 2-0 with 180 included.

His reward was a clash against Scott Smith, who had earlier dispatched Rick Seaman 2-0, and it was Smith who had the upper hand in this one, winning 2-0 to progress to the quarters.

He beat Jim Wilson to book a semi slot without dropping a leg.

Wayne Clarke threw a 180 but found Rob O’Brien too strong, going out 2-0.

O’Brien beat Jim Brown by the same score while quarter-final opponent Abbiss beat Lee Yates 2-0 and Rob Pomeroy 2-1.

At 1-1 O’Brien was left with 116 to win the match but he bust and Abbiss showed no mercy to move into the last four, where he won 2-0, despite Smith’s 180.

The other side of the draw saw Careless beat Harrison 2-1.

A high-scoring and fast-paced final saw Abbiss winning a thrilling game 2-1.

The best points scorers will be given an additional chance to book their place in the Pro-Am.

Current leaderboard: 1 Scott Smith 17, 2 Martin Bell 15, 3 Pete Evans 14, 4= Stewart Giles, Kristian Thein, Chris Simpson 10, 7 Spencer Davis 9, 8 Nathan Careless 8, 9= Rick Seaman, Stewart Yapp, Dave Tuplin 7, 12= Rob O’Brien, Nick Casswell, Jim Wilson 6, 15= Josh Clough, Paul Harrison, Andy Hardy 5.

Qualifier number seven will take place on Friday, September 21 at the Ex Service with registration at 8pm for an 8.30pm start.

November 4’s pros will be: Rob Hewson (sponsored by SeaviewPub Skegness), Dean Winstanley (Home Style Outlet), Lorraine Winstanley (The Saxby), Anastasia Dobromyslova (Fabrique Creations), Scott Waites (Zorba’s Kebabs), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Sam Hewson (AC Engineering), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), Referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies), MC Chris Fletcher (Butchers 4 U).

The Sid Dennis and Sons Darts League Skegness has set their AGM and joining meeting for Friday, September 7 in the kids’ room of the Working Men’s Club (7.30pm).

All teams are to be represented. Registration is again set at £30.