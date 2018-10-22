Abbiss claims singles title

Carl Abbiss was crowned the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League Skegness singles champion after defeating defending champ Sam Hewson in the final.

A field of 24 players turned out, each with expectations of being crowned the champ.

The prelims threw up an all-second division affair as Kieran Steven Emsen took on, and beat, Rob O’Brien to set up a clash with one of the favourites, Abbiss.

Abbiss came through 2-1 as Rob Hewson beat youngster Kyle Davis 2-0 and then came up against a formidable player in Rick Garner.

Rick defeated him 2-0 to face Abbiss, and it was the latter who won 2-0 to move into the semis.

Mark Forman, another of the favourites, was making steady progress, beating Jim Wilson and Rob Pomeroy 2-0.

He then came up against league stalwart Martin Bell and, in a cracker of a game, it was Forman who went through with legs in 16 and 17 darts to set up a semi-final clash with Abbiss.

Abbiss was in mean mood and, with a 13 dart leg, moved into the final.

The other half of the draw saw defending champion Hewson face Richard Hughes and, in a fantastic game where the longest leg was 15 darts, Hewson won 2-1.

Spencer Davis was waiting for him after his 2-0 demolition of Wayne Burles.

In a close game, poised at 1-1, Davis was down to the double first but missed.

Both players then missed shots at the doubles before Hewson eventually got it to win his place in the semis.

Nathan Careless beat Chris Fletcher and David Tuplin to move into the semis.

A close game followed, but it was to be Hewson who gained a narrow 2-1 win to meet Abbiss in the final.

These two players did not disappoint.

In a belter of a final it was Abbiss that put an end to Hewson’s reign with a 13-dart leg to win it.

A blind draw pairs event ran alongside the singles.

Richard Hughes was drawn with his teammate Pete Evans and was very pleased to play with his partner as they beat Rob Hewson and Kieran Emsen in the first round but found Carl Abbiss and Rob O’Brien too strong.

Mark Forman and Martin Bell were everyone’s pick to win it and they justified the favouritism as they effortlessly defeated Jonathan Thorndike and Steven Emsen and then Mark Gray and Chris Fletcher.

It was to be Abbiss’ night as, with a 120 finish, he and O’Brien won 2-0.