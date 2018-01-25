Abbiss books his place in Lowe v Mitchell final

Carl Abbiss won the fifth Skegness Darts League Lowe versus Mitchell qualifier.

He came out on top in the 30-man double in, double out competition to book his place in the showpiece final, where two teams will be skippered by darts legends John Lowe and Scott Mitchell.

Darrell Webb made the most of the format, moving swiftly into the quarter-finals at the expense of Mark Simpson and Eric Hammond, beating them both 2-0.

But he found Brad Martin waiting for him, Martin winning 2-0.

Rui Mason played Kyle Davis in round one, Davis getting the better of Mason 2-0 before defeating Lee Woods by the same score.

Martin Bell beat Davis 2-0 to progress to the semis, where he was knocked out by Abbiss.

He had moved smoothly through to the semis without dropping a leg, beating Maureen Thorne, Gordon Smith and Rick Seaman all 2-0, with Thorne hitting a 180.

Kristian Thein beat Scott Smith, Stewart Giles and Lee Yates on his way to the semis, before being pipped 2-0 by Brad Martin.

Abbiss defeated Bell before winning the final against Martin.