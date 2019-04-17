A marathon effort from SADRC team

An incredible 43 Skegness and District Running Club members crossed the finish line at this week’s Boston Marathon event.

There was a mix of seasoned pros and new half marathon runners taking part in the local race, all running with fantastic spirit on a windy flat county route.

Lee Cook at Brighton. pH7bUkwtZySqj4UImptq

Taking on the full marathon were 11 Skegness and District runners.

First back for the club was Matthew West, finishing in a fantastic 03:03.36, followed by Paul Wilson in 03:21.44.

Completing his third marathon and smashing his PB by 14min 19sec was Martin Chapman in 03:35.18.

Darrell Brown 03:50.35, Emmajean Hearn 04:27.25, Jimmy Hearn 04:27.28 and Natalie Mitchell 05:07.27 all finished their first marathons.

Other finishers were Andrew Gledhill 03.42.45, Jayne Wallis 04:38.14, Julie Goodwin 04:48.24 and Robin Harrison 04:56.07.

Mark Sands finished third overall in the half marathon in 1:16.14.

Ed Crawford followed him over the line in a personal best 1:25.29, ahead of Giles Favell 1:27.47.

For the ladies, Angela Thompson crossed the line in 1:35.39 while Leanne Rickett recovered well from Manchester last weekend, running 1:46.52 with Charmane Holgate following in 1:51.22.

Mark Lyon ran a PB 1:30.41 with other runners including Brain Darrington 1:38.48 PB, Alistair Frost 1:40.58 PB, Martin Beagley 1:58.00, Lora Hawkins 2:03.12 and Bob Green 1:49.28.

Taking part in their first half marathons were: Elaine Mitchell 2:17.15, Nic Priestley and Alex Mitchell 2:43.15, Denise Andrew 2:42.58, Rachel Andrew 2:44.53 and Jess Cooper 2:45.37.

Guy Hatton’s 100 marathon Challenge saw him complete number 44 in Paris this weekend.

After completing last weekend’s Manchester marathon and then climbing Mount Snowdon and Ben Nevis during the week, he clocked 4:40.34.

The Brighton Marathon saw two SADRC members on the start line.

Craig Tuplin finished in a time of 5:06.51 and Lee Cook, who only started running a year ago, managed an impressive 5:00.02.

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk