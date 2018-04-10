A first-place finish for veteran Weston

Skegness and District Running Club’s Darren Weston finished first in his age category at the Friskney Half Marathon.

Darren won the Men’s Veteran 50 category, as well as finishing seventh overall in a time of 1:29.46.

Zoe Ward and mum Rose cross the finish line.

SADRC member Zoe Ward also ran a half marathon at Rutland Water with her mum Rose Reid to celebrate Rose’s 60th birthday.

It was Rose’s first half marathon and they finished together in a time of 2:27.19.

Ian Russell and Alan Wheeler ran the full 26.2-mile marathon distance in Manchester on Sunday.

Ian said: “As a runner everyone has a personal goal and mine was to run under the four-hour time. I’m pleased that I have achieved this, clocking a time of 3:45.33.

Ian Russell ran a sub-four-hour marathon in Manchester. 286HPY4EIdy4RhRY241q

Alan posted a finishing time of 3:10.25 on the fast and flat course to finish just shy of his target time, whilst carrying an injury.

Visit www.sadrc.co.uk for more information about training nights.