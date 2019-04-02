501s leapfrog rivals to claim second spot

Rowdy Mob and Ex Service 501s served up a superb game of darts in their battle for second spot in the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League Skegness’s Web Signs Division One.

In the final week of action it was the 501s who claimed the 8-4 win to leapfrog their hosts and become runners-up as the two teams recorded 76 scores of 100 or better.

David Tuplin (140, 180) got the home side off to the perfect start in Wainfleet and he was backed up by Martin Bell (7x100, 121, 180) and Mark Forman (2x100. 105, 121, 125, 2x140, 2x180) as they held a slender 3-2 lead after the first set of singles.

The 501s took both the doubles and the trebles to swing things 4-3 in their favour, with the last set of singles to follow.

Chris Fletcher (4x100, 134, 125 finish) and Carl Parnham (9x100,111, 121, 131, 133, 135, 180 and a 15 dart leg) put the 501’s in control at 6-3 before Carl Abbiss (5x100, 131, 134, 138, 3x140 and a 16 dart leg) gave the 501s an unassailable 7-3 lead.

Gordon Smith (8x100, 125, 4x140) made it 8-3 before Mark Forman won the last singles to for an end result of 8-4 to the 501s. Rowdy Mob also had Lee Yates (4x100, 121, 125) and Shaun Drury (100, 125, 140) on the sheet.

Champions Seaview Next Tuesday enjoyed a comfortable 9-3 win over basement team Red Arrows, with some excellent scoring and finishing. Sam Hewson (16 and 2x18 dart legs, 8 scores of 100 or better and a 180), Kev Barker (8 sheet shots, including a 100 finish and legs in 17 and 21 darts), George Stocks (8 sheet shots) and Sean Kirby (5 sheet shots) were all in form.

Red Arrows had Nick Casswell (5), Mark Simpson (8) and Richard Jackson (5) hitting sheet shots.

The derby at the Ex Service between the Cobras and the Sports saw fantastic performances from Bradley Martin (3x100, 101, 140, 3x180, 141 finish and legs of 12, 14 and 15), Pete Evans (5x100, 121, 2x140), Mark Gray (5x100, 121, 139, 2x140), Graham Froud (4x100, 118, 132) and Gary Garton (3x100, 150), helping the Sports to a 10-2 victory.

Darrell Webb (6x100, 114, 121), Ken Wilson (5x100, 140), Tom Thornton (4x100, 2x125) and Ian Chamberlain (2x100. 121, 134) were all on the sheet for the Cobras.

The last match in this division would see the Attic and Highwayman clash, with the winners ending up fourth.

It was a resounding 9-3 win for the Highwayman with Dave Brewin hitting 8 sheet shots, Scott Smith 8 and Mark Williams 7. Attic had Charlie Kemp (5x100, 3x140, 171, 180 and 18, 19 and 20 dart legs), Ben Pritchard (6x100, 135, 140), Jonathan Thorndike (5x100, 121, 135) and Greg Richardson (100, 123, 125, 140) on the sheet.

Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two champions Liberal Lads ended their campaign at Cricket Club where a fantastic performance from Gordon McQuillan (5x100, 140, 127 finish) helped them to a hard-fought 5-3 win.

Terry Cox (100, 139, 140) and Mark Carter (100, 120) also helped, while Cricket Club’s leading lights were Paul Lucas (100, 121, 123, 110 checkout) and Mark Brackley (4x100, 140).

It needed a miracle for the Jewson Seaview Raiders to lose out on runners-up spot, and they were in mean mood as they ran out comfortable 6-2 winners over Liberal Us.

Steven Emsen (125, 140), Kieran Emsen (6x100, 125), Peter East (2x100, 125, 2x140 and a 17 darter), Mark Dannatt (3x100), Rob O’Brien (100, 111, 121, 137) did well while Liberal’s top scores came from Matt Reeson (2x100), Hayley Reeson (100, 123), Stewart Giles (2x100, 140) and James Jenkins (2x100).

Ex Service Spitfires were in the mix for a long time, but ended the season with a good win 5-3 over WMC Aces.

Rick Seaman (4x100, 120, 140 and a fantastic 14 dart leg), Lee Woods (3x100, 121, 125), Martin Boss (4x100), Chris Butler (100, 114, 121) on target for the Spitfires. Aces had Spencer Davis (2x100, 121, 135), Gareth Jowett (4x100) in form.

Welcome Hillbillies ended the campaign as they started it, with a loss.

This time it was 6-2 at the hands of Vine Allstars.

The Summer League held its AGM and 14 teams have joined with three new teams arriving.

The deadline has been extended until next Friday should any more teams wish to join. The fee is £30.