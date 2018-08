Alford and District CC are looking to pull themselves out of the Lincs ECB Premier’s bottom two this Bank Holiday weekend.

They travel to face Market Deeping, who sit third-bottom, 12 places above them, on Saturday, then travel to face Sleaford on Monday (both noon).

The Seconds Firsts host East Halton (1pm) on Saturday, the same day Skegness CC Firsts host second-bottom Stamford Town (12.15pm).

The following day the Sunday side entertain Darley Abbey (2pm).