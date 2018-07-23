LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

This weekend’s results, by Ann Boulton...

Bracebridge Heath’s winning run in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League continued with a victory at Bourne, where Brett Houston hit the day’s highest individual total of 121, finally falling to Jack Berry who took three wickets as the visitors finished on 253 for nine.

Houston put on 109 for the second wicket with David Whapplington (44) as Bracebridge finished their innings on 253 for nine.

Berry then opened for Bourne, hitting 54 but the introduction of Alex Moor to the attack saw wickets fall and Bourne were bowled out for 133, Moor with five for 58.

Grantham stay second after a similar result at Alford who reduced their opponents to 77 for five before James Keast joined Dan Freeman in a partnership of 145.

Keast made 68 and Freeman went to hit an unbeaten 117 as Grantham finished 270 for six.

Alford had 44 on the board when their first wicket fell but from here no batsmen could build a stand and the final one went on 123, Freeman taking four wickets.

Sam Holland and Ben Troops got Boston off to a good start against Grimsby at the Mayflower, putting on 129 for the first wicket.

Holland made 58 and Ishan Jayarthna hit 68 as Boston finished 242 for seven.

Jayarathna then took four wickets as Grimsby were bowled out for 113.

Swing bowling was the winner at Lindum where Will Wright took five for 41 and James Dewhurst five for 24 as Scunthorpe were bowled out for 69, a total Lindum overtook for the loss of three wickets.

Market Deeping’s Sachithra Perera was day’s top bowler, taking seven for 41 as Louth were bowled out for 144 of which Paul Martin hit 60.

James Hook then made an unbeaten 60 as Deeping claimed an eight wicket win.

Sleaford stay third in the league after beating Woodhall Spa by three wickets at London Road.

Results: Grantham 270-6 (Freeman 117no, Keast 68), Alford 123; Boston 242-7 (Jayarathna 68, Holland 58), Grimsby Town 113; Bracebridge Heath 253-9 (Houston 121), Bourne 133 (Berry 54, Moor 5-58); Scunthorpe Town 69 (Wright 5-41, Dewhurst 5-24), Lindum 72-3; Louth 144 (Martin 60, Perera 7-41), Market Deeping 145-2 (Hook 60no); Woodhall Spa 188, Sleaford 189-7.