Kurling joy for Chapel youngsters

Pupils from Chapel St Leonards Primary School have qualified for the New Age Kurling County Games, which will be held in July.

They will compete against regional winners from other Sports Partnership events that have been taking place across Lincolnshire.

New Age Kurling is a form of the original curling sport, traditionally played on ice.

Teams take it in turns to deliver four stones from one end to another but on a flat, indoor surface.

Scoring is determined by the number of stones closest to the centre of the target with a series of ends constituting a match.

Chapel St Leonards took three teams to the competition, all of whom finished second in their group after losing just three of their 10 games between them.

As team three were victorious in their other three matches, they qualified as the best runners-up for the semi-finals before really finding their range to go on and win the entire competition.