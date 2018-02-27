Knockout pairs down to the final four teams

The semi-finals of the Skegness Domino League’s Pairs Knockout will be played at the Railroad Club on April 23.

G. Smith & R. Morley will take on K. Wathall & M. Gabbitas while P. Smith & A. Burkitt face L. Jackson & Jim O’Shea in the final four.

Results:

League Pairs Knockout: Round One - B. Coggill & M. Whitehead beat N. Wagstaffe & T. Doane; C. Wilcox & K. Key beat M. Scott & M. Widdowson; D. Currell & J. Mitchell beat John Savory & M. Price; K. Wathall & M. Gabbitas beat G. Polson & G. Herrington; Jackie Savory & M. Hallam beat T. Garner & J. Garner; L. Jackson & Jim O’Shea - bye; J. Kelleher & R. Kelleher beat F. Stones & J. Pinnigar; J. Kerslake & J. Willerton beat M. Moore & B. Boettger; D. Wagstaffe & S. Godber beat J. McPake & M. Chapman; L. Parker & B. Humphries beat B. Lamb & M. Manley; G. Smith & R. Morley beat S. Liles & J. Durkin; P. Talboys & K. Brady beat R. Humble & B. Corner; J. Overton & D. Patten beat A. Smith & J. Price; P. Smith & A. Burkitt beat D. Buck & D. Marvel; T. Bright & W. Bright beat K. Taffender & S. Daffern; P. Jones & T. Elmer beat P. Fisher & T. Godrich.

Round Two - B. Coggill & M. Whitehead beat C. Wilcox & K. Key; K. Wathall & M. Gabbitas beat D. Currell & J. Mitchell; L. Jackson & Jim O’Shea beat Jackie Savory & M. Hallam; J. Kelleher & R. Kelleher beat J. Kerslake & J. Willerton; D. Wagstaffe & S. Godber beat L. Parker & B. Humphries; G. Smith & R. Morley beat P. Talboys & K. Brady; P. Smith & A. Burkitt beat J. Overton & D. Patten; T. Bright & W. Bright beat P. Jones & T. Elmer.

Round Three - K. Wathall & M Gabbitas beat B. Coggill & M. Whitehead; L. Jackson & Jim O’Shea beat J. Kelleher & R. Kelleher; G. Smith & R. Morley beat D. Wagstaffe & S. Godber; P. Smith & A. Burkitt beat T. Bright & W. Bright.