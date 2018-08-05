Ju-Jitsu club makes grade

Skegness and Boston Ju-Jitsu Clubs attended grading events at both Peter Paine Performance Centre and the Skegness Grammar School, both enjoying good results.

Most of the club’s members were promoted by at least one grade, with a large majority showing outstanding effort throughout the night.

Full results:

Juniors: Green belt - Jacob Whenman; Blue belt - Peter Bell; Seniors: Blue belt - Kalum Oselton-Williams; Orange belt - Kelvin Andrew, Gary Chapman-Jones, Adam Robertson, George Harrison, Luke Jackson; Yellow belt - Connor Karpyszyn.

For more information about the clubs, contact head instructor Malcolm Sawyer on 01754 763977 or instructor Ben Spencer via ben_bsjk@outlook.com.