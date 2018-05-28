Hughes’ century helps Skegness Seconds to victory over Spalding

SLBL Cup

Skegness 2nds 224-8, Spalding 2nds 168-8 - Skegness won by 56 runs.

Tim Hughes struck a century as Skegness Seconds beat Spalding Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Cup.

The Australian, the son of former international Mervyn, hit 113 runs as the hosts posted 224-8 from their innings.

Reece Brant added superb support with 58.

Spalding were dismissed for 168-8, the seasiders claiming a 56-run victory.

Skegness Firsts host Grantham Seconds in SLBL Premier action on Saturday, while the Seconds travel to Claypole in the SLBL Division One (both 1pm).