Hughes and Brant lead Skegness CC to victory at Grantham

Skegness CC sit 14 points behind South Lincs and Border League Premier Division leaders Spalding following their eight-wicket success at Grantham Seconds on Saturday.

Australian Tim Hughes claimed three wickets as the hosts ended their 45 overs on 157-9, while Reece Brant added an unbeaten half century as the seasiders clocked up victory.

Hughes (3-19) led the way with the ball, while Matthew O’Dare (2-58) and Norman Brackley (2-25) each sent two batsmen packing.

Andrew Sylvester (1-23) added a wicket and Thomas Law chipped in with a run out.

Brant’s 55 not out was pivotal in Skegness’ win, but he was ably supported by fellow opener Pete Houghton (31), Brackley (29 not out) and Law 16 as Skegness reached 159-2 after 36 overs.

Skegness are third in the SLBL Premier table, four points behind second-placed Woodhall and trailing Spalding by 14.

On Saturday they host second-bottom Stamford Town (12.15pm) while the following day the Sunday side entertain Darley Abbey (2pm).