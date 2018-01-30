High five for Hotspots

Skegness Domino League
Results:
Division One: Ex-Service Hotspots 5 Bell Ringers 4, Pot Bellies 2 Seaview Nil 7, Railroad Robbers 4 Ex-Service Squares 5, Seaview Lads 5 Ex-Service W 4.
Division Two: Ex-Service Shufflers v Stumblers - postponed, Garden City 5 Ex-Service Newbies 4, Highway Dominators v WMC Sambucas - postponed, Liberal B 4 Railroad Xl 5.
This week’s 3-0 table winners: Sheila Daffern (Ex-Service Squares), M. Dannatt (Seaview Nil), A. Gray (Seaview Nil), R. Humble (Seaview Nil), Debbie Johnson (Ex-Service Squares), R. Morley (Seaview Nil).