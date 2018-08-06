Heavy defeat for Skegness CC Seconds, despite Blackmore’s defiance

Skegness CC Seconds were beaten by 247 runs at Moulton Harrox on Saturday.

The South Lincs and Border league Division One title chasers proved too strong for the side at the foot of the table, setting the standard with an innings of 315-6.

Openers Mike Kearns snr (126) and Steven Rushworth (67) scored vital runs before Peter Blackmore claimed both scalps, Kearns’ dismissal aided by Jack Delaney’s catch.

Carly Rush claimed three wickets, including number three Matthew Barnett (74), but by then the damage had been done.

Harrox’s other wicket was taken by Michael Simpson.

In response, Skegness were dismissed for 68 midway through the 25th over.

Blackmore scored a defiant 31 from number nine, but Drew Simmonds (15) was the only other seasider to reach double figures.

On Saturday Skegness Firsts resume their SLBL Premier campaign as they host Long Sutton in a contest which sees fourth host eighth.

The Seconds travel to Spalding Seconds.

Both matches begin at 1pm.