Grammar School wins the Winter Cup

Skegness Grammar School have been crowned Winter Cup champions.

Schools within the David Ross Education Trust compete in various sports for the coveted cup, including football and netball.

The two-day event, held at the University of Nottingham, saw Skegness Grammar send netball and football teams from years seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 and the sixth form.

The school won the years seven, eight, nine and 10 netball tournaments, finishing as runners-up in both years 11 and sixth form.

The year 11 football team finished second and the year eights third.

This was enough for Skegness Grammar to claim the Winter Cup for the first time since 2014.