Kickboxer Surge Johal claimed the BST European Super Heavyweight title with a third-round knockout on Saturday night.

Johal defeated opponent Kev Hall at Derby County’s Pride Park stadium.

The fighter is based in Nottinghamshire but trains under Andrew Brett at Skegness’ Gaf Gym, where he hones his boxing skills.

This was Johal’s first European title, although he has also won two British titles.

Johal is pictured celebrating his success with coaches Andy Hardy (left) and Andrew Brett (right).