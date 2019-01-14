Wroot nets early as Skegness Town make it five home wins in a row

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 1 Selby Town 0

James Wroot’s fifth goal of the season helped resurgent Skegness Town to their fifth consecutive home win against Selby Town, who finished the game with 10 men.

The management team added Jacob Norburn and Jason Field to the squad to face a side who had smacked four goals past them in the opening game of the season and visited the Vertigo in sixth place.

And they were repaid with a gritty display from the Lilywhites, who are proving very difficult to beat at home.

They took the lead after nine minutes when a deep cross from the right by Jordan Smith was met at the far post by the prolific Wroot, who headed back across goal and beyond the outstretched left hand of visiting keeper Peter Lawrie.

It was no more than the seasiders deserved as they worked hard to prevent the visitors having time on the ball.

This was the theme for the rest of the match, and when their tired legs did allow the Robins a sniff of a chance, keeper James Lambley came to the fore to snuff out the danger.

Indeed, his string of fine saves helped the seasiders to their fifth clean sheet of the season against one of the deadliest attacks in the league.

Selby’s hopes of rescuing something from the game took a dive six minutes from the end when full back William Ramsay was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Richard Ford.

The win lifted Skegness to 13th in the table ahead of Saturday’s lengthy trip to out-of-form AFC Emley, who are looking for their first win in eight games.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Sibbick, Fields, Parish, L Lambley, Norburn, Smith, Robinson, Britton, Ford, Wroot, H. Bunce, Stevens, Evison.