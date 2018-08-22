Winterton edge out Skegness Town

Skegness Town were eged out 2-1 by Winterton Rangers last night.

Luke Anderson’s double proved the difference for the away side, his fifth and 60th-minute goals settling the contest in favour of the side who moved up to joint-top in the NCEL Division One.

But there was plenty of action in between, Jordan Smith pulling the Lilywhites level with his third goal of the season and Travis Portas pulling off a fine penalty save minutes before the interval.

Town return to league action on September 8 when they travel to Armthorpe Welfare, but before that they face Clay Cross in FA Vase action on September 1.