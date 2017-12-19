Winter break comes early for Lilywhites

Skegness Town’s winter break began early as Saturday’s match at Nettleham was postponed.

A frozen pitch put paid to the Lilywhites’ hopes of finishing off 2017 with another three points.

The postponement - plus involvement in cup competitions - means that Nick Chapman’s defending champions have played just five matches in the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League so far this campaign.

That’s as many as six games fewer than other teams in the division.

If Skegness were to win their five games in hand on leaders Horncastle Town they would be comfortably on top of the table.

However, they will now find themselves having to play catch-up with the rest of their rivals throughout the second half of the campaign.

Town, who have won the league for the past two seasons, have had to make re-adjustments after losing a series of players this campaign, most notably to UCL Premier side Boston Town.

But the signs are still positive for a side who sit sixth in the table and are currently undefeated in the Lincs League, winning four and drawing one of their five contests to date.

The Lilywhites return to action on January 6, away at Immingham Town.