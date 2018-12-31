Winning streak comes to end

NCEL Division One

Grimsby Borough 1 Skegness Town 0

Skegness Town’s run of four straight wins came to an abrupt end at high-flying Lincolnshire

rivals Grimsby Borough on Saturday.

The seasiders were undone by a Caine Winfarrah goal on the stroke of half time at the Bradley Stadium.

It was perhaps a deserved lead earned by Borough after they bossed the first half.

Only a string of first-class saves from James Lambley kept them out.

But after the break the Lilywhites knocked on the door, only to be thwarted by an excellent goalkeeping display at the other end.

A crowd of 154 witnessed a game of two halves, the only difference being that Town were unable to find that all-important equaliser against a side sitting in third place in the league table.

Borough, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier Division last season, are up amongst the favourites this term.

Their narrow win over Town completed a double over their Lincolnshire rivals four months after their 4-2 victory at the Vertigo Stadium.

This time round the Lilywhites were guilty of showing the home side a little too much respect during the first half.

But with both Lambleys and Bailey Forth outstanding, they grew into the game after the interval.

They lost Andy Parish with a dead leg and flu-hit James Wroot was also replaced at the break, but Town welcomed back Jordan Smith from the bench.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Warren, Morrall, Forth, L. Lambley, Parish, Sibbick, Robinson, Britton, Stevens, Wroot, Evison, H. Bunce, Smith, Ford.

The seasiders now turn their attention to a league trip to Dronfield Town on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Dronfield, who are ninth in the table, were beaten 3-0 at Parkgate last weekend.