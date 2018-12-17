What a hat-trick! Three clean sheets make it three wins in a row for Skegness Town

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 1 Rossington Main 0

A James Wroot goal scored four minutes into the game secured Skegness Town’s third win on the bounce.

And more impressively, the three points were bagged with their third consecutive clean sheet.

It was Wroot’s third goal in as many games as the Lilywhites consolidated their 15th place in the league ahead of Saturday’s visit of lowly Armthorpe Welfare to the Vertigo Stadium.

The home side was made to work hard for their success.

Having scored early on, they had their backs against the wall for most of the second half.

But their new-found resolve earned them the spoils.

Indeed, their defensive qualities proved decisive yet again.

The game was played in atrocious conditions with the embers of Storm Deidre deciding to drop in on the Vertigo Stadium.

But, while some other games across the division were wiped out by the weather, the Skegness pitch was near perfect for the 3pm kick off.

Having had the better of the conditions in the first half, the seasiders led 1-0 at the break, thanks to Wroot’s opener, set up by a slide rule pass from Ben Sibbick.

But the Yorkshire side knocked at their door for long periods of the second half and missed a couple of opportunities to level.

Town, with the memories of their last-gasp disappointment at Rossington earlier in the season, when the blues grabbed a late equaliser from the penalty spot, were in determined mood.

They battled for every ball and deservedly reached the final whistle with their noses in front.

Their attention now turns to Saturday when Armthorpe Welfare, who beat the seasiders 4-2 earlier in the season, visit the Vertigo for a 3pm kick off.