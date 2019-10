Skegness Town travel to 10th-place Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday, looking to hold on to top spot in the NCEL Division One.

The management team hope Leigh Hutchinson will have recovered from his knee injury for the Armthorpe trip.

Courtney Warren, who scored for the reserves in their Boston Premier League clash with Wyberton Reserves, is also expected to return to the squad.

Armthorpe lost 4-1 at Campion at the weekend.

The action kicks off at 3pm.