We are fighting for our survival

Nick Chapman admits that Skegness Town are fighting for survival, but is calling on the Lilywhites squad to prove their pedigree over a series of crunch contests.

Saturday’s home defeat to highflying Nostell Miners Welfare saw Town slip to 18th in the Northern Counties East League Division One, one place but eight points above the bottom two.

Assistant manager Chapman was philosophical about his side’s NCEL future.

“Yes, we are fighting for survival, but our fate won’t be decided by how we do against Nostell Miners Welfare,” he said.

“We have games coming up against the likes of Ollerton, Shirebrook and Carnegie which will be huge for us.”

The trip to Ollerton Town on Saturday is emerging as a must win ‘six-pointer’ in the club’s fight for NCEL survival after they completed a frustrating run of eight games without a win.

The seasiders bolstered their ranks with the arrival of ex-Lincoln City, Accrington Stanley and Harrogate Town striker Gary King and former Boston United and Stamford player Conor Marshall, who can fit comfortably into both defence and midfield.

Both turned out for the side on Saturday, but couldn’t help prevent defeat to Nostell.

Assistant manager Nick Chapman remained upbeat after the disappointing result.

“There were some positives,” he said.

“But this is an unforgiving league and you can’t afford to gift three goals against a top-four side.”

“For 35 minutes we matched them, but we conceded two sloppy goals before half time and after that it was always going to be difficult to get back in the game.”

Nathan Collins and Chapman’s side travel to 15th-place Ollerton on Saturday.

Kick off will be at 3pm.