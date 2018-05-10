Warren header sends Skegness Town to the top of the Lincs League

Lincolnshire League

Grimsby Borough Academy 1 Skegness Town 2

Skegness Town moved to the top of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League after completing a league double over Grimsby Borough Academy last night.

This means Lincoln-based Ruston Sports will have to win their final game of the season on the same ground to dislodge the seasiders and be crowned champions for the first time since 1989.

It was a tough encounter for the Lilywhites, without Arron Scutt and Jamie Coulson, against this season’s Supplementary Cup finalists, but goals from Will Britton and Courtney Warren sealed the three points.

The visitors took the lead at the end of a tight first half through Britton’s neat finish after being put through by Alex Nichols, but this was cancelled out by Sam Sarbutt’s 58th minute strike.

There was little in it for the rest of the game, but 12 minutes from the end a great cross from Jordan Turner was met by Warren, whose stunning header gave the home keeper no chance.

The seasiders now have to wait to see whether Rustons can prevent them becoming the first team since Bottesford Town in the early 1990s to win the Lincolnshire League title for the third consecutive year.