VIDEO: England footballer Sue Smith visits Friskney All Saints Primary School

Former England international Sue Smith visited youngsters at Friskney All Saints Primary School today.

The attacker - who scored 16 times for the Lionesses in 93 appearances, including a hat-trick against Spain - returned to Lincolnshire to talk to pupils about the importance of exercise, as well as organising some football skills sessions.

Sue with pupils.

"It's been fantastic," said Sue, a current TV pundit whose club career included appearances for Tranmere Rovers, Leeds United, Lincoln Ladies and Doncaster Rovers Belles.

"The most important thing for me is children having smiles on their faces and enjoying football.

"Whether it's football or any activity, I always try to say there's a sport for everybody, no matter how old or young you are.

"There's something out there you can take part in and enjoy."