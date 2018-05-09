Victory will send Lilywhites top

Skegness Town wrap up their stop-start season with their final rearranged match at Grimsby Borough Academy tonight (KO 7pm).

Lilywhites boss Nick Chapman takes his team to Lucarlys ground at Humberston without Simon Draper, Miles Chamberlain and Jordan Potts (pictured).

Draper has left the club, Chamberlain is still recovering from a long term injury and Potts is suspended.

Victory will see the defending Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League champions go back to the top of the league, leaving Lincoln-based Ruston Sports needing a win at Borough to snatch the title from them.

When the two sides met at the Vertigo Stadium last month Skegness won 4-0.