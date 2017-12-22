United want to make it a double against Freiston

Skegness United will host Freiston in the Boston Saturday League’s Workforce Unlimited Division One on Saturday.

Kick off at the Grammar School will be at 2pm and the side will be eager to return to winning ways following Saturday’s postponement with fellow title chasers Sibsey.

United came away with a 2 -1 win at Freiston three weeks ago thanks to goals from Anthony Miller and Dom Lyons.

The following Saturday (December 30), United will entertain Horncastle Town Reserves at home.

Again the match will kick off at 2pm.

In October United enjoyed a 6–1 win at Horncastle.

During January United have a busy fixture list with three league games and two cup matches in the Sports Cup and Challenge Cup.

Elswehere in the Boston League, the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division saw in-form Pointon keep up their good run.

The leaders picked up another three points with a 3-1 success at Billinghay Athletic.

Second-placed Leverton travelled to Old Leake but left disappointed after the struggling hosts pulled a 3-1 win out of the bag.

In Division One Kirton Town kept up the pressure for top spot after a good 4-2 win against Swineshead Reserves.

The only game to take place in Division Two saw Wyberton A take only their second win of the season after putting six past Boston Athletic.

In Division Three, Eagle United close the gap at the top with a 4-0 win at Old Don Reserves.

Swineshead A found their feet at home to Fosdyke Reserves in a good 9-4 victory.

Sam Reed and Caleb Sutcliffe saw Benington Reserves steal the win in a close 3-2 win away from home at Northgate.

Results from December 16:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 1 Fulbeck United 0, Billinghay Athletic 1 Pointon 3, Fishtoft 0 Skegness Town Reserves 1, Old Leake 3 Leverton SFC 1, Railway Athletic v Coningsby - postponed, Ruskington Rovers v Swineshead Institute - postponed, Wyberton Reserves v Spilsby Town - postponed.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Friskney v Freiston - postponed, JFC Boston Seniors v FC Kirton - postponed, Kirton Town 4 Swineshead Institute Reserves 2, Pointon Reserves 0 Old Doningtonians 2, Sibsey v Skegness United - postponed, Woodhall Spa 1 Horncastle Town Reserves 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 0 Wyberton A 6, FC Wrangle v Caythorpe - postponed, Fosdyke v FC Hammers - postponed, Park United v Railway Athletic Reserves - postponed.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Mareham United 1 Woodhall Spa Reserves 2, Northgate Olympic 2 Benington Reserves 3, Old Doningtonians Res 0 Eagle United 4, Skegness Town A v Digby - postponed, Spalding Harriers 3 Boston College Reserves 2, Swineshead Institute A 9 Fosdyke Reserves 4.

Fixtures for December 23:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2pm): Coningsby v Ruskington Rovers (M. Thomson), Leverton SFC v Benington (R. Holland), Skegness Town Reserves v Spilsby Town (D. Davies), Wyberton Reserves v Railway Athletic (M. Jackson).

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Old Doningtonians v Boston College (S. Beswick), Skegness United v Freiston (P. Hindle), Woodhall Spa United v Sibsey (S. Lea).

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Fosdyke v Park United (K. Swinbourne), Railway Athletic Reserves v Wyberton A (M. Bruntlett).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Reserves v Leverton SFC Reserves (S. Gillespie), Digby v Woodhall Spa United Reserves (P. Keeble), Mareham United v Northgate Olympic (M. Winwright).