United unveil new managerial pair

Andi Reeson and Jason Callaby have been unveiled as Skegness United’s new managerial duo.

Both formed part of the original side which finished runners-up then champions in the Lincs League in the club’s first two seasons respectively.

Jason Callaby.

Both Reeson and Callaby have had a strong and varied playing career including cup and league titles at higher levels.

More recently, Callaby managed Boston Town in the United Counties League Premier Division.

On accepting the United job, Resson said: “We’re both very much looking forward to being back and getting stuck in.

“We enjoyed our time with United before and are excited about the season ahead.”

United will compete in the Boston Saturday league’s premier Division next season.