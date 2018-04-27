United set for crunch title clash

Skegness United travel to Kirton Town on Saturday, knowing the winners could take a giant leap towards securing the Workforce Unlimited Division One title.

United are hoping they can field their strongest-possible line-up as third hosts second in one of the most important matches of the season (KO 2.30pm).

Skegness currently sit two points behind leaders Horncastle Town Reserves, with two games in hand.

Victory would see them go top of the table, while a win by two goals or more could see Kirton do the same.

Boston College and Friskney also have chances of claiming the top spot as the four chasing sides all have three games to play and are separated by just four points.

United head the four teams on 34 points, followed by Kirton on 33, Boston College on 31 and Friskney on 30 points.

United play Friskney in their final game of the season on Saturday, May 12.

On May 5, United are at home to Old Doningtonians.

United were without a fixture this weekend, but elsewhere in the Boston Saturday League Skegness Town Reserves were beaten in the semi-finals of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup on Saturday, going down 5-2 against Kirton Town.

In the Workforce Unlimited Division One, Friskney had a strong 5-1 win against Freiston.

In Division Three, Skegness Town A confirmed their promotion with a 10-2 win at Swineshead Institute A.

Fixtures for last night:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 6.30pm): Spilsby Town v Benington (P. Hindle).

Fixtures for April 25:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 7.15pm): Slegness Town Reserves v Billinghay Athletic (L. Crawford).

Fixtures for April 28:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Billinghay Athletic v Skegness Town Reserves (S. Beswick), Fulbeck United v Spilsby Town (R. Mather).

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Woodhall Spa United (P. Hindle), Kirton Town v Skegness United (N. Sleaford).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Skegness Town A v Spalding Harriers (M. Winwright).