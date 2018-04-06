United seeking cup semi spot

Skegness United are looking to book their place in the final four of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup.

United host Kirton Town in the competition’s quarter-finals on Saturday

Skegness will be keen for revenge after the Graves Park side left the east coast with a 3-2 Challenge Cup victory in February.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides at Skegness Grammar School this season, with United securing a 1-0 home win in the Workforce Unlimited Division One.

The two sides currently sit second and third in the league table, with United a point ahead.

Kick off will be at 2pm.