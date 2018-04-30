United’s title hopes take a hit

Workforce Unlimited Division One

Kirton Town 3 Skegness United 0

Skegness United’s title hopes were all-but ended following a 3-0 defeat at Kirton Town.

The result leaves the side third in the Workforce Unlimited Divisioin One table, five points behind leaders Kirton with two games to go.

Late withdrawals and availability issues cost United as they only had 12 players arrive at Graves Park, and some of these were carrying minor injuries.

By kick off the rain had stopped, although the playing surface was heavy.

United had a setback after 10 minutes when Michael Hardy had to leave the field due to a reccurring injury, replaced by Zak Bray.

United fell behind on 20 minutes when a cross from the right was missed by the defence and Kirton forward Michael Reeson was on hand to fire high into the net.

Shortly afterwards the home side went 2-0 up when Chris Hilton broke down the left and, from a narrow angle, his shot hit visiting keeper Jack Minor and rebounded into the net off the far post.

Up to this point United had been well in the match and these two goals were the only strikes on target for the home side.

Although Kirton were seeing more of the ball, United had a number of half chances to reduce the arrears, John Courtney forcing an excellent save from home keeper Ryan Motley.

Injuries forced United to change their formation at the start of the second half, but Kirton went 3-0 up after 60 minutes when a good attacking move was finished off by Hilton for his second of the match.

The home side were mostly in control of the second half and Minor produced a number of good saves.

United played with a lone striker in Bray and his pace produced problems at times, and keeper Motley had to be at his best on a couple of occasions to earn his clean sheet.

The game ended with the home side the worthy winners and favourites to win the Division One title.

UNITED: J. Minor, Lyall, K. Minor, Gray, Wager, Hardy (Bray), Courtney, C. Minor, Grainger, Kendrick, Miller.

On Saturday United host Old Doningtonians, the contest switched to Wrangle due to unavailability of the Grammar School pitch (KO 2.30pm).

The following Saturday United are away at Friskney in their final match of the season.

United could still obtain promotion with victories in these two games.

In the Boston Saturday League’s Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, Fulbeck United earned a 2-1 home win against Spilsby Town while Billinghay Athletic and Skegness Town Reserves went goal crazy, drawing 5-5.

In Division One, Friskney travelled to Donington and they came away with the points, goals from Jed Stainton and a Greg Brown (two) keeping up their fine form with a 3-1 win.

Skegness Town A had a fine 3-0 win at home to Spalding Harriers in Division One, goals coming from Jordon Smith (two) Dan Field.

Midweek results:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Spilsby Town 2 Benington 2, Skegness Town Reserves 2 Billinghay Athletic 1.

Fixtures for tonight:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 6.45pm): Spilsby Town v Railway Athletic (L. Crawford), Skegness Town Reserves v Swineshead Institute (P. Hindle - KO 7.30pm).

Fixtures for May 5:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Pointon v Skegness Town Reserves (R. Dungworth).

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Skegness United v Old Doningtonians (L. Crawford - to be played at Wrangle), Woodhall Spa United v Friskney (N. Elliott).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Old Dons Reserves v Skegness Town A (M. Grant).