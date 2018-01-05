United ready for Woodhall revenge

Skegness United will kick off 2018 with a crunch clash at Workforce Unlimited Division One rivals Woodhall Spa United.

With Saturday’s match against Horncastle Town Reserves being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Skegness Grammar School, the side will now focus their attention on yet another contest which could be key for two sides with sights set on moving up to the Boston Saturday League’s top division.

The two sides met at the Grammar School four weeks ago when Woodhall came away with a 3-2 victory.

United will be looking to reverse the scores this weekend (KO 2pm).

While United’s match on Saturday was being postponed, Woodhall drew 1–1 away at Swineshead Institute Reserves.

United are currently third in the table, four points ahead of their fifth-placed opponents, having played a game more.

The full lists of United’s matches for January is:

January 6 v Woodhall Spa Utd (away) KO 2pm; January 13 v Colsterworth Sports and Social Club (away, Challenge Cup) KO 1.30pm; January 20 v Boston College (home) KO 2pm; January 27 v Fulbeck United (away, Sports Cup) KO 1.30pm.