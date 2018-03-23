United look to open up a gap at the top

Following yet another blank weekend, Skegness United are hoping to return to action on Saturday with a Workforce Unlimited Division One match at Pointon Reserves.

The match will kick off at 2.30pm.

With Sibsey withdrawing from Division One, United find themselves at the top of table, and victory at Pointon will maintain that position.

United were still to play Sibsey twice in the league and this now means they have two less fixtures to fit in before the end of the season.

Boston College are still in contention for the title, being five points behind United with two games in hand.

However, there are a number of teams all close together with Kirton Town and JPF Seniors only a point behind United, both having played one game more.

United have no game on Easter Saturday, but on April 7 they entertain Kirton Town in their re-arranged Sports Cup semi-final (KO 2pm).