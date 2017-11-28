United book place in quarter-finals

Challenge Cup

FC Kirton 1

Skegness United 2

Skegness United moved into the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup with a hard-fought victory over FC Kirton, for who keeper Tom Martin was their star man.

In the quarter-finals United will meet fellow Division One side Friskney at the Grammar School after they beat Wrangle 4-0.

On a cold and bright afternoon United put pressure on the home defence from the kick off with Alex Kendrick down the right and Callum Barlow and Keaton Grainger down the left causing problems on each attack.

However, for all United’s pressure they failed to create a clear-cut chance.

Both Ryan O’Loughlin and Callum Barlow came close to opening the scoring and Martin made a number of timely interventions.

Little was seen of the home side as an attacking force and Jack Minor, in the United goal, was mainly dealing with long-range shots.

Both sides went in level at half-time with all to play for in the second 45, however United feel they deserved the lead on the balance of play.

Within three minutes of the second half United finally took the lead when Kendrick, down the right, found Ryan O’Loughlin with a nicely-placed pass just inside the Kirton area.

He picked his spot and fired low into the corner.

The home side had a chance to draw level with their best chance of the game when they broke free of the visitors’ defence, but Minor was quickly off his line to smoother the shot and the ball was cleared.

United went two up on 58 minutes when Kendrick found O’Loughlin who, in turn, played in Grainger.

His first shot was well saved by Martin, however he followed up and neatly lifted the ball over the keeper into the net.

With 20 minutes to go Kirton got themselves back into the match.

From a free kick around 25 yards out Jordan Gilliard found the top corner with a fine strike.

Following the goal Kirton had their best period of the game, however United quickly returned to take the advantage and, like the first half, attacked the home side on both wings.

However, as in the first half they could not find the final touch.

Again Martin in the home goal produced a number of fine saves, and the post and crossbar saved him on a couple of occasions.

UNITED: Minor, Lyall, Wager (Clark), Courtney, Miller, Sleight, Kendrick, Howitt (Z. Bray), C. Bray, O’Loughlin, Grainger.

Hodgkinson Man of Match: Callum Barlow.

On Saturday United return to league action with an away match at Freiston.

The match will kick off at 2pm.

Boston Saturday League:

Results from November 25:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Leverton SFC 1 Skegness Town Res 1, Spilsby Town 1 Fulbeck Utd 4.

Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, round two: FC Kirton 1 Skegness Utd 2, FC Wrangle 0 Friskney 4, Skegness Town A 10 Colsterworth 0.

Fixtures for December 2:

Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, round three (KO 1.30pm): Appleby Frodingham v Skegness Town (A. Pointin), Spilsby Town v Lincoln Moorlands Railway (G. Hurst).

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2pm): Benington v Skegness Town Res (M. Brader).

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Freiston v Skegness Utd (T. Hewson), Friskney v Sibsey (M. Winwright).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Leverton SFC Res v Skegness Town A (L. Crawford).