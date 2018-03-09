United aiming for Sports Cup semi spot

Skegness United return to action on Saturday, looking to book their place in the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup semis.

United host familiar foes Kirton Town in their quarter-final clash.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season, with both currently registering a win apiece.

United won their Workforce Unlimited Division One encounter 1-0 back in November while Kirton claimed a 3-1 victory in the Challenge Cup semi-final three weeks ago.

Saturday’s match will be played at Skegness Grammar School, kicking off at 2pm.

United will be missing Ross Muirhead due to work commitments, but all other members of the squad are expected to be available for selection.

The following Saturday, March 17, United are at home again in a league match against Old Doningtonians (KO 2.30pm).

United were left without a match this weekend as the snowfall put paid to the Boston Saturday League fixtures.