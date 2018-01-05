Unbeaten Town aim for winning return

Defending champions Skegness Town have entered 2018 unbeaten in the league but, frustrated by the stop-start nature of the first half of the season, in a mid-table position in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

Indeed they have managed to play just five league fixtures in defence of their title.

Their season began in positive fashion with a 7-1 victory over Louth Town, but they subsequently had the three points, and seven goals, wiped out when the White Wolves withdrew from the competition.

A 3-0 victory over Nettleham in the next game at their new Vertigo Stadium completed a fruitful August and the Lilywhites began September with a successful return to the FA Vase competition, beating Sleaford Town from the United Counties League on home soil.

Improving Ruston Sports were the next to visit the Vertigo and they found Town in good form. The 3-1 win made it four in a row for the seasiders.

Town tasted defeat for the first time when they visited Hull-based Hall Road Rangers in the next round of the Vase and then completed September by dropping two points with a goalless draw at 10-man Wyberton.

The Lilywhites began their defence of the Lincolnshire Junior Cup with a 3-1 win over Holton le Clay in October and then edged out Immingham Town 2-1 in the league at The Vertigo.

They knocked out Brigg Town’s Development Squad in the Supplementary Cup, but the following week bowed out of the Challenge Cup with a 2-0 defeat at Immingham Town.

AFC Boston suffered the backlash seven days later when they were hit for six by the Lilywhites at the Vertigo Stadium, but Immingham completed a cup double over the seasiders when they dumped them out of the Supplementary Cup.

December got off to a bad start for Town, who were knocked out of the county cup by Appleby Frodingham on a day that striker Jake Gibson suffered a broken leg.

Since then they have been frustrated by the wintry weather.

They look forward to a January with three away league fixtures, including their third trip to Immingham on Saturday (KO 2pm), a visit to joint leaders Ruston Sports and a fixture at Fulstow-based CGB Humbertherm.

On January 20, five of the Lilywhites will also be involved in the league’s representative squad, taking on the Staffordshire County Senior League and trying to earn a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Inter League Cup.