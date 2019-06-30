Two more re-sign for Skegness Town

Skegness Town have retained two further players from last season’s squad.

The Lilywhites have announced that attacker Will Britton and defender Loz Lambley will remain at the Vertigo Stadium for the upcoming NCEL Division One campaign.

Manager Nathan Collins’ pledge to get his business done early has come true this summer.

Jason Field, Conor Marshall, Ben Davison, Phil McGann, Leigh Hutchinson, Andy Hutchinson and Danny Brooks have all arrived.

Meanwhile, Peter Evison, Courtney Warren, Gary King, Josh Morrall, Jacob Norburn, James Lambley and Matt Clarke have all re-signed.