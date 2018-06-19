Tributes to John have flooded in

Tributes have flooded in since the sad news of the death of one of Skegness Town’s greatest characters.

John Douglas, who was ball boy at the club for at least 40 years, died last week.

Scores of club officials, players and supporters have posted tributes on social media with their memories of John.

Many recalled how he was protective of his role and often chastised those who sought to fetch the ball before he got to it.

Others reflected on the social side of John who enjoyed a pint with his pals after the match.

He was well-known at the club for his impersonation of Elvis Presley, which was the highlight of many social events at the Lilywhites Social Club.

Club chairman Martin Jackson posted: “John was there fetching the balls back in 1978 when I first started watching Skegness Town, shouting at us if we tried to fetch the ball.

“He liked a drink at the bar. Great personality, had some memorable times. Will be sadly missed by us all at the club.”