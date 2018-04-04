Town sign a 10-year sponsorship deal

Skegness Town have signed a 10-year extension to the deal with their principal sponsors.

The new agreement will tie the Lilywhites to scaffolding firm Vertigo Scaffold Skegness until at least 2028 as the club looks to climb the football pyramid.

John Parker, director of Vertigo said: “We are proud to be able to support our local team, with us all growing up, and having a striving business in Skegness, we are proud to follow, support, and sponsor Skegness Town FC, at the Vertigo Stadium, today, and for the years to come.”

Having applied to step up a level in the Football Association’s national league system, the deal with Vertigo is a huge boost for grass roots football in the area.

“We are immensely grateful to John, Jamie and Jason at Vertigo for their support,” said club spokesman Jamie Whittam.

“This level of backing is crucial to the sustainability of non-league football in the area.

“We have seen far too many local clubs hit the rocks through lack of funds in recent years and we are determined to make sure Skegness Town does not suffer a similar fate.”

Progression up the footballing ladder can be precarious without the right backing. This deal should provide the necessary security to enable the reigning Lincolnshire League champions to reach even greater heights.

Interest in the club, since it moved from Burgh Road to the new Vertigo Stadium on Wainfleet Road, has been growing apace and this season another goal was achieved with the Lilywhites entering the FA Vase.

There are currently three senior sides playing from the plush new facilities, and the seasiders’ junior section is gaining momentum.

“Our ambition to play at a higher level continues to occupy our minds, but it has always been important for us to make sure our progress is sustainable,” said Whittam.

“Obviously Vertigo appreciate the potential our partnership offers them. We are delighted to have extended the sponsorship package for a decade.”

There are a number of other opportunities at Town’s ground for local individuals and businesses.

These include match ball sponsorship and advertising boards around the ground.

For further details about how you can get involved contact Jamie Whittam on 07899 998595.