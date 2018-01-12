Town set for tough Rustons test

On Saturday Skegness Town have another tough fixture with a trip to Lincoln to face November’s team of the month Ruston Sports.

The Lilywhites won 3-1 when the two sides met at the Vertigo Stadium earlier in the season. Since then the Lincoln side have climbed to second in the table with a string of useful results.

Chapman will be without Ryan O’Loughlin and Jordan Smith, but the Skegness gaffer is hopeful that Luke Rayner-Mistry will be back in the squad, along with Sam Turner and Jamie Coulson.

Arron Scutt has also completed a suspension he received for totting up five bookings and is expected to return.

Kick off will be at 2pm.