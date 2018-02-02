Town set for Nettles test

Skegness Town were left kicking their heels yet again on Saturday following the postponement of their fixture at East Lindsey rivals CGB Humbertherm.

Their attention now turns to Saturday’s trip to in-form Nettleham, who are currently riding high in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League table.

Recent results for the Nettles include a 3-0 success at league leaders Horncastle Town, so Lilywhites boss Nick Chapman knows his team will need to be on top of their game to come back from Mulsanne Park with their first away win of the season.

Town’s manager hopes to have a full squad to choose from as the seasiders look to repeat their 3-0 success over Nettleham at the Vertigo Stadium in August.

Nettleham have played twice as many games as Town, registering 23 points from 14 games.

Chapman’s men, meanwhile, have played only seven league fixtures and trail the Nettles by 10 points.

Former Lilywhite Liam Papworth helped boost his ex-teammates’ chances of retaining the title with his showing for Horncastle Town at league leaders Ruston Sports.

Papworth scored Horncastle’s third goal in a victory that saw them leapfrog Rustons to the top of the table.

Elsewhere in the league, on Saturday title favourites Grimsby Borough Academy entertain Sleaford Sports Amateurs, leaders Horncastle Town welcome Wyberton to The Wong, and Ruston Sports travel to Brigg Town Development.

Fifth-placed Immingham Town travel to AFC Boston knowing that if results go their way they could finish the day top of the table.