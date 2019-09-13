Town prepare for Vase test

Skegness Town travel to Newark Flowserve in the second round qualifying of the Buildbase FA Vase on Saturday.

The Lilywhites had a bye in the first round qualifying, while their Newark opponents had to overcome Leicestershire side County Hall.

Founded in 1901, Newark Flowserve are currently lying second in the Premier Division of the Midland Football League, having suffered just one defeat in their opening six league games.

Town’s management team are likely to have a strong squad to make the journey across the Nottinghamshire border.

Danny Brooks is expected to return to the fold after missing the Parkgate trip and its hoped that Liam Parker will have recovered from his achilles problem.

George Hobbins will be pressing for a place in the squad after serving his three-match ban, but Gary King and Jordan Smith are unavailable.

Meanwhile Peter Evison has gone out on loan to Lincolnshire League Wyberton, for whom he won the man of the match award in their draw with Sleaford Rangers on Saturday.

Kick off at Lowfields will be at 3pm.