Town look to shock Hallam

Skegness Town know they have a tough test ahead of them as they prepare for their trip to promotion hopefuls Hallam FC.

The South Yorkshiremen have the best home record in the division, having dropped only five points out of a possible 39 at what is officially the oldest ground in the country, Sandygate Road.

Situated close to Sheffield, Hallam’s Sandygate stadium dates back to 1860 and they have made it something of a fortress this season, with average gates in excess of 250.

But Town should have little to fear having held the fourth-placed outfit to a draw at The Vertigo Stadium only last weekend.

In fact they almost snatched all three points at the death.

The seasiders make the two-and-a-half hour journey hoping to continue their recent unbeaten run and consolidate their position in the league table.

Others around them in the table have gone into freefall, but Lilywhites boss Nathan Collins knows they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.

Town will be without the injured Andy Parish.

However, they should otherwise have a full squad for the Hallam trip.