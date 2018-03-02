Town and United ready to go

Skegness Town are preparing to face Lincs League rivals Horncastle Town in back-to-back matches.

The Lilywhites host their second-place opponents at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday, followed by the return match at The Wong seven days later (both 3pm).

The resignation of AFC Boston from the league leaves Skegness with nine matches, half of their league fixtures, to play in the final two months of the season.

Also on Saturday, Skegness United are at home to Boston side JFC Seniors (KO 2.30pm).

The two promotion chasers will be seeking vital Workforce Unlimited Division One points.