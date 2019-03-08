Tough test awaits the Lilywhites

Skegness Town continue their battle for Northern Counties East League survival on Saturday with the visit of high-flying Nostell Miners Welfare to the Vertigo Stadium.

It will be a tough test for the Lilywhites as the third-placed Welfare visit the Vertigo unbeaten in nine games, a run that started over the Christmas period.

Tom Sawyer is suspended for the visit of Wakefield-based side, but Town should otherwise have a full squad to pick from.

“It’s good to get players back to fitness,” said assistant manager Nick Chapman ahead of Saturday’s home fixture.

In particular James Wroot came off the bench to test his troublesome hamstring last Saturday and Bailey Forth returned to central defence.

“Saturday’s game will be a toughie,” added Chapman.

“But we have a number of important players coming back into the side at this important time.”

The Lilywhites will also take heart from the fact that Nostell were held at home by 13th-placed Shirebrook Town last weekend.

The match will kick off at 3pm.