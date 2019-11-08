Tough Nostell test for Skegness Town

Leigh Hutchinson.

The Welfare finished fifth in Division One last season, which was their best since being relegated from the Premier Division in 2016.

They are currently sixth in the table, although they could improve on that with victory over Swallownest tonight (Wednesday).

Last season the Lilywhites failed to score against the Welfare in their two clashes.

The first was a 3-0 reverse at the Vertigo Stadium in March, followed a month later by a 2-0 defeat in Nostell.

They will be without George Hobbins, who is still suspended.

New signing Tom Sawyer, a midfielder who joins from Barton Town, is also serving a suspension.

Leigh Hutchinson is expected to miss the trip to Nostell, due to injury.