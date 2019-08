Skegness Town secured a 3-0 home win against NCEL Division One rivals Hallam.

Ben Davison handed the hosts the interval lead as he forced home Jordan Smith’s cross, the Hallam keeper suffering an injury during the goal and having to leave the pitch on a stretcher.

Sub Gary King netted moments after entering the game, meeting Macauley Parker’s ball.

And it was three when Leigh Hutchinson converted after Josh Morrall’s initial effort was saved.