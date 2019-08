Skegness Town got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at Dronfield.

Nathan Collins’ side trailed 1-0 at the interval but a second half showing put midweek’s late heartbreak against Winterton to the back of the mind.

Danny Brooks levelled before Jordan Smith found the top corner with a 30-yard strike.

Will Britton had the final say for the Lilywhites, with a cool one-on-one finish.